NorthRock Partners LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $505,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,031,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 78,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,154,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $162.79. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.89 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.