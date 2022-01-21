NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $408.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $415.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $338.57 and a one year high of $441.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

