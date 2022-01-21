NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 740 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.54.

McDonald’s stock opened at $253.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.46. The company has a market cap of $189.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.