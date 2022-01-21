NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

Shares of MO stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

