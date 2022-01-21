NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 454 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,693,000 after acquiring an additional 169,989 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,942,000 after buying an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,904,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 51,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,101,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter.

VUG opened at $284.59 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.40 and a 200-day moving average of $305.79.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

