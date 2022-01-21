NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 94,176 Shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,176 shares during the quarter. MyMD Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.8% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 3.62% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYMD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,707,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MyMD Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MYMD opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Paul Rivard acquired 15,000 shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $193,800. Company insiders own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About MyMD Pharmaceuticals

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals.

