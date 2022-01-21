NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,428 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NovaGold Resources worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,858,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $199,330,000 after purchasing an additional 165,752 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,406 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 127.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NovaGold Resources stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -64.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 33,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $275,614.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 29,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $212,509.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,531 shares of company stock worth $3,203,722. 29.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

