NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 401.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

In other NovoCure news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.83.

NVCR stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -259.63 and a beta of 0.89. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

