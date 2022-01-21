NuCypher Price Down 21.4% Over Last Week (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. NuCypher has a total market cap of $355.47 million and $53.66 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NuCypher has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. One NuCypher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001389 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00048126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006273 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

Buying and Selling NuCypher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars.

