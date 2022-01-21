Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) Insider Andrew Mark Holloway Sells 47,000 Shares

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM) insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.54), for a total transaction of £156,510 ($213,548.92).

Shares of NUM traded down GBX 7 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 326 ($4.45). The stock had a trading volume of 509,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.46, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Numis Co. Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 316.44 ($4.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 419.86 ($5.73). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 332.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 349.62. The firm has a market cap of £372.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Numis’s previous dividend of $5.50. Numis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment banking and corporate advisory services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

