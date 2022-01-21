Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) shares rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 17,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 716,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 185,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,849.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,710,000 shares of company stock worth $44,843,200.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVB. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.