Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 44,966 shares.The stock last traded at $14.04 and had previously closed at $14.02.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 248,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

