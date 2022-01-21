Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 44,966 shares.The stock last traded at $14.04 and had previously closed at $14.02.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP)
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
