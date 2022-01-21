Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Price Target Cut to C$143.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Cowen to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVEI. BMO Capital Markets raised Nuvei to a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 target price for the company.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of TSE:NVEI traded down C$2.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$76.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,131. The firm has a market cap of C$10.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$54.47 and a 1 year high of C$180.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$95.11.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.