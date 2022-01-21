NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,850 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Aviva PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $234,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 990,012 shares of company stock valued at $312,681,810. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $235.32. 921,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,718,168. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.56. The firm has a market cap of $588.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

