Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 1,002 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $21.05.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)
Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
