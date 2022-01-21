Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 2,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 1,002 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $21.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Nyxoah alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah during the third quarter worth approximately $1,719,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the third quarter worth $2,635,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nyxoah in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Nyxoah during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

About Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nyxoah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nyxoah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.