Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $950,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to report $950,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full year sales of $1.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 million to $2.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.88 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nyxoah.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NYXH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $19,612,000. Finally, Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth $1,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

NYXH opened at $21.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

