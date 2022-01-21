Oak Associates Ltd. OH Purchases 1,585 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 347,544 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for approximately 1.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH owned approximately 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $25,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.87.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27. The company has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

