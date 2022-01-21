Oak Associates Ltd. OH Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,651.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,875.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,803.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,797.28 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.