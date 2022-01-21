Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Financial Survey

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Street Health and P3 Health Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Street Health $882.77 million 5.22 -$187.99 million ($1.62) -11.80 P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P3 Health Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oak Street Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Oak Street Health and P3 Health Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Street Health 0 3 10 0 2.77 P3 Health Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00

Oak Street Health presently has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 185.04%. Given Oak Street Health’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Oak Street Health is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Oak Street Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Street Health and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Street Health -27.80% -133.13% -23.96% P3 Health Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oak Street Health beats P3 Health Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

