Observer Tops One Day Trading Volume of $613,160.00 (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Observer coin can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Observer has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $613,160.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049703 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,262,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

