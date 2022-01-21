Oddz Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ODDZ)

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 21st. Over the last seven days, Oddz has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oddz has a market capitalization of $8.12 million and $666,517.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.96 or 0.07054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,296.03 or 0.99870902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060581 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,778,568 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars.

