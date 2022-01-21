ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Cap Achieves $2.06 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 33% against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $31,799.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00064843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,573.98 or 0.07010377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,431.83 or 0.99223931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00060378 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

