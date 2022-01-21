ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $13,516.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00094176 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,364.54 or 0.99964388 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00027296 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003112 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00447401 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

