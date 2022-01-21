Odyssey Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $103,245.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006408 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.