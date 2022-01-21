Oikos (OKS) Trading 18.8% Lower This Week

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oikos has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Oikos has a total market cap of $584,474.60 and approximately $3,391.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00054402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00068761 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.89 or 0.07089951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,418.58 or 0.99929120 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00008199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00061182 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 197,745,248 coins and its circulating supply is 187,610,538 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

