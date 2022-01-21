OKB (OKB) One Day Volume Tops $87.95 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $22.44 or 0.00059538 BTC on popular exchanges. OKB has a market cap of $1.35 billion and $87.95 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OKB has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006008 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

