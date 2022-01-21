Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $176.38

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $176.38 and last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 361902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.96.

The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.85 and its 200-day moving average is $239.38.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,782,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Okta by 37.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Okta by 2,405.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,650,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

