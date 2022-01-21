OMG Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $705.92 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $705.92 million and approximately $330.69 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $5.03 or 0.00013002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.16 or 0.00305171 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000107 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000131 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

