Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Omnicom Group has a 52 week low of $61.46 and a 52 week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

