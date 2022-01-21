OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research firms have commented on OMVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €66.00 ($75.00) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 15th.

OTCMKTS OMVKY opened at $62.29 on Friday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $64.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

