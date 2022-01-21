Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as low as $2.02. Onconova Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 162,176 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 23.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

