OneLedger Hits Market Cap of $12.29 Million (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. OneLedger has a market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $817,500.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0270 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00047980 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006202 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,459,428 coins. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.