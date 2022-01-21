Only1 (LIKE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $661,737.00

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, Only1 has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Only1 has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and $661,737.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Only1 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00049353 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006210 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,782,144 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Only1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Only1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.