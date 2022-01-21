Ontology (ONT) Price Down 19.8% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $441.21 million and approximately $88.58 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.07 or 0.00183375 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00036221 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00034551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00386766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00067036 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

