Opacity Market Capitalization Reaches $17.51 Million (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Opacity has a total market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $742,840.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Opacity has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00049614 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006342 BTC.

Opacity Profile

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

Buying and Selling Opacity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

