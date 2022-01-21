Opal Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Opal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Opal has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Opal has a total market capitalization of $99,090.71 and approximately $4.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000462 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Opal Profile

OPAL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Opal’s total supply is 15,156,364 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com

Opal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

