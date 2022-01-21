Open Platform Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $326,858.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Open Platform

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

