OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and $3.57 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00054259 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00065901 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.29 or 0.07105215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,375.22 or 0.99932243 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008230 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00061278 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

