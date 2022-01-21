Opium Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Opium has a total market cap of $4.87 million and approximately $203,384.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.45 or 0.07042414 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.89 or 0.99708390 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00060655 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

