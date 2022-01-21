Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

ADUS stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

