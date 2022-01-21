Oppenheimer Comments on QuickLogic Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QuickLogic in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QuickLogic’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on QUIK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of QuickLogic stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.36. QuickLogic has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 69.47% and a negative return on equity of 75.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QuickLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

