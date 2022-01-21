Opsens (CVE:OPS) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.39

Opsens Inc. (CVE:OPS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.35. Opsens shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 24,700 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on OPS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Opsens from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Opsens and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

