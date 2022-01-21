OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as low as $4.30. OptimumBank shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 7,295 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimumBank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $20.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.92.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPHC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimumBank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OptimumBank by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

