OptionRoom (ROOM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102,530.00

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0710 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $886,733.90 and $102,530.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.72 or 0.07348240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.24 or 0.99778774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007687 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

