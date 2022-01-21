OptionRoom (ROOM) Reaches Market Cap of $750,193.59

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $750,193.59 and $98,218.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.96 or 0.07054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,296.03 or 0.99870902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060581 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

