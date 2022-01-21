Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles W. Moorman Acquires 15,000 Shares

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,592,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,113,461. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.79. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $219.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Cowen lifted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

