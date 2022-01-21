Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Trading Up 0.5%

Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 52.75 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 52.75 ($0.72). Approximately 1,111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 42,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 66 ($0.90) target price on shares of Orchard Funding Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £11.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

