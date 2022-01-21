Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 4820058 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $707.97 million, a P/E ratio of -50.63 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -975.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 41.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

