Orchid (OXT) Trading 21.2% Lower This Week

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Orchid has a market capitalization of $183.33 million and $33.17 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049978 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Orchid is a coin. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

