Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN)’s stock price rose 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.47 and last traded at $45.47. Approximately 11,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 529% from the average daily volume of 1,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st.

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers personal checking, personal savings, personal digital banking, home loans, home loan centers, and home loan questions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Salem, OR.

